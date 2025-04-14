Fantasy Basketball
Blake Wesley headshot

Blake Wesley News: Notches eight points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 9:36am

Wesley finished with eight points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 win over the Raptors.

Playing in his third NBA season, Wesley had yet another quiet campaign. Across 37 regular-season appearances, Wesley shot 43.5 percent from the field, 29.3 percent from beyond the arc and 62.3 percent from the line with 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 three-pointers. He'll enter the final season of his contract in 2025-26, valued at $4.73 million.

