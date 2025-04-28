Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Boston headshot

Brandon Boston Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 1:39pm

The Pelicans announced Monday that Boston recently underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.

Boston missed the final 30 games of the regular season with his nagging ankle issue. He's now looking at a timetable of 3-4 months, though he has plenty of time to recover in time for Opening Night of 2025-26. During his first season with New Orleans, Boston averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes per game across 42 outings (10 starts).

Brandon Boston
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now