Brandon Boston Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

The Pelicans announced Monday that Boston recently underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.

Boston missed the final 30 games of the regular season with his nagging ankle issue. He's now looking at a timetable of 3-4 months, though he has plenty of time to recover in time for Opening Night of 2025-26. During his first season with New Orleans, Boston averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.6 minutes per game across 42 outings (10 starts).