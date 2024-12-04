Brandon Clarke News: Starting role continues

Clarke provided eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Mavericks.

Clarke continues to start for the Grizzlies but to this point, has struggled to deliver what might be considered adequate production. Since moving into the starting lineup, Clarke has scored double-digits only four times, recording six total blocks. Zach Edey has a chance to return from his ankle injury this week, a move that would likely see Clarke move back to the bench.