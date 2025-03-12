NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 12

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Slate Overview

CHA at ATL: Hornets on two-game win streak; Hawks on three-game win streak

OKC at BOS: Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games; Celtics on five-game win streak

PHI at TOR: 76ers 2-8 in last 10 games; Raptors 15-20 at home

PHX at HOU: Suns 12-22 on road; Rockets on three-game win streak

LAC at MIA: Clippers 13-20 on road; Heat on four-game slide

DAL at SAS: Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games; Spurs on three-game slide

UTA at MEM: Jazz on six-game slide; Grizzlies on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Jusuf Nurkic (leg): Questionable; Tidjane Salaun (ankle): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (personal), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

OKC - Alex Caruso (illness): Questionable; Jalen Williams (hip): OUT

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable

PHI - Andre Drummond (illness), Kelly Oubre (ankle), Guerschon Yabusele (knee): Questionable; Paul George (groin), Kyle Lowry (hip), Tyrese Maxey (back): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (hand), Ochai Agbaji (ankle), RJ Barrett (personal), Gradey Dick (knee), Jonathan Mogbo (nose), Immanuel Quickley (rest), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip): OUT

PHX - Grayson Allen (foot), Nick Richards (ankle): Doubtful

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

DAL - Dante Exum (hamstring), P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Kai Jones (quadriceps), Dereck Lively (ankle): OUT

SAS - Jeremy Sochan (calf), Devin Vassell (wrist): Questionable

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Lauri Markkanen (back): Questionable; Keyonte George (foot): OUT

MEM- Brandon Clarke (knee), Zach Edey (ankle): Questionable; Santi Aldama (calf), Jaren Jackson (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($9,300) vs. Jazz

Morant topped 50 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 29.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals across four games since returning from a two-game absence. He has a great chance to shine against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs ($8,900) vs. Mavericks

Fox reached at least 30 DK points in eight of the last 10 games with a high of 48.8 within that span, while averaging 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He is likely to shine in the second of back-to-back matchups against the Mavericks, who remain shorthanded in both the backcourt and the frontcourt. He is also his team's go-to scoring option in the absence of Victor Wembanyama.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Sun ($9,800) at Rockets

Despite his team's continued struggles, Durant is filling the statsheet with an average of 25.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with over 50 DK points. He has a good opportunity to prosper against the Rockets, who are missing a key wing defender in Amen Thompson. He also finished with 58.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Rockets.

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($8,600) at Hawks

Bridges is rolling lately, with 35 points in the last game and a 46-point performance on March 7. He is averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 blocks through the last 10 games and should continue to flourish with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Naji Marshall, Mavericks ($7,500) at Spurs

Marshall is averaging 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over four consecutive starts, including a high of 66.3 DK points in the game before last. He should keep the momentum going as he has become a stand-out figure for his shorthanded squad. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are dealing with injuries in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,700) vs. Suns

Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including seven with more than 40 DK points and a high of 55.5. He is likely to keep up the production with a matchup against the Suns, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Wiggins, Heat ($6,500) vs. Clippers

Wiggins has looked good in two games back from a five-game absence, scoring at least 19 points and topping 30 DK points in both outings. He faces a tough matchup against the Clippers, but he also has an advantage at his position in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($5,900) vs. Suns

Eason is averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals over three consecutive starts, including a high of 40 DK points. He must continue to step up in the absence of Amen Thompson, and he should pad his stats against the Suns, who give up the league's eighth-most steals per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Jamal Shead, Raptors ($4,400) vs. 76ers

Shead is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including two with at least 25 DK points and a high of 32.8. He has a great opportunity to fill the stat sheet while picking up increased responsibility for his shorthanded squad. He also goes up against a significantly shorthanded 76ers team.

Vince Williams, ($3,800) vs. Jazz

Williams is expected back in the lineup after missing the last game. He is averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last five outings, and he has a great chance to thrive against a shorthanded Jazz team that is giving up the league's third-most points per game.

Kessler Edwards, Mavericks ($4,300) at Spurs

Edwards racked up 43.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals over three consecutive starts. He will continue to handle a significant role for his shorthanded squad and should do well against the Spurs' shorthanded frontcourt.

