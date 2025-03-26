Bryce McGowens Injury: Out for season with rib fracture

McGowens will miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a right rib fracture during Monday's G League game with the Rip City Remix, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

McGowens was the Remix's leading scorer in the G League, and across his last 10 outings he averaged 30.0 points on 50.3 percent shooting along with 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over 32.8 minutes per game. He appeared in 13 games for the Trail Blazers but averaged just 2.5 minutes per game. McGowens is on a one-year, two-way contract with the Trail Blazers, and it's unclear whether he'll return to the organization for the 2025-26 campaign.