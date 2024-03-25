NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at CLE: Hornets on four-game slide; Cavaliers on three-game slide

BOS at ATL: Celtics on nine-game win steak; Hawks 5-5 in last 10 games

DET at NYK: Pistons on six-game slide; Knicks 23-13 at home

BKN at TOR: Nets on six-game slide; Raptors on 10-game slide

WAS at CHI: Wizards on two-game win streak; Bulls on two-game slide

POR at HOU: Trail Blazers on six-game slide; Rockets 9-1 in last 10 games

PHX at SAS: Suns on three-game win streak; Spurs on three-game slide

MEM at DEN: Grizzlies 16-20 in last 10 games; Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games

DAL at UTA: Mavericks on three-game win streak; Jazz on five-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Bryce McGowens (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic is up for another start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams continue to see more action.

CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Donovan Mitchell (nose), Max Strus (knee): OUT

Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro should continue to get a boost.

BOS - Xavier Tillman (knee), Derrick White (hand): Questionable; Jrue Holiday (shoulder): OUT

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet remain in line for more playing time.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Kobe Bufkin (toe), Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter are up for a boost.

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee), Simone Fontecchio (toe), Jalen Duren (back), Quentin Grimes (knee): OUT

Troy Brown, James Wiseman, Chimezie Metu and Marcus Sasser are expected to start.

NYK - Alec Burks (shoulder): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities. Miles McBride is up for another start.

BKN - Cameron Johnson (toe), Dennis Smith (hip), Keita Bates-Diop (leg): OUT

Lonnie Walker and Day'Ron Sharpe are in line for more opportunities.

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (personal), RJ Barrett (personal), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji should continue to see bigger roles.

WAS - Tyus Jones (back), Kyle Kuzma (shoulder), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist): OUT

Corey Kispert, Patrick Baldwin, Jared Butler and Johnny Davis should continue to get a boost.

CHI - Coby White (hip): Probable; Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable

POR - Anfernee Simons (knee), Deandre Ayton (elbow), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable; Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton remain up for more playing time.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle), Cam Whitmore (knee), Jabari Smith (suspension): OUT

Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (ankle): OUT

Zach Collins is expected to start.

MEM - Desmond Bane (back), Jake LaRavia (illness), Lamar Stevens (thigh): Questionable; John Konchar (heel), Vince Williams (knee): Doubtful; Luke Kennard (personal), Marcus Smart (finger), Ziaire Williams (hip): OUT

Scotty Pippen, GG Jackson and John Konchar should continue to handle greater roles. Trey Jemison also gets more action.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (foot), Michael Porter (illness), Nikola Jokic (hip), Jamal Murray (ankle): Questionable; Zeke Nnaji (back): OUT

Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson must step up if Murray is out. DeAndre Jordan should a bigger role if Jokic is out.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (knee), Josh Green (ankle): OUT

Dereck Lively is in line for greater opportunity.

UTA - Kris Dunn (suspension): OUT

Johnny Juzang will likely see a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,200) vs. Pistons

Brunson continues to put his team on his back, averaging 32.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 59.5. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to keep rolling against the Pistons, who will be without their starting point guard, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,900) at Spurs

Booker faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Spurs after he amassed 54.8 DK points with 32 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in their encounter Saturday. He is likely to stand out once again, as the Spurs give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards and the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,200) vs. Wizards

DeRozan has averaged 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 45 DK points and a high of 67.3. He faces a great opportunity to fill it up against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and highest field-goal percentage per game.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,900) at Hawks

Porzingis missed the last game but is expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. He's averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across his three appearances since returning from a five-game absence. He has a good chance to get his rhythm going again versus the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Wizards

Vucevic has averaged 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists ove the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 55.3. He has an excellent opportunity to excel against the Wizards, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Vucevic also finished with 50.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) at Hawks

Tatum has missed two of the last four games but is expected to be ready for a second consecutive start. He has averaged 27.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances, including nine with more than 40 DK points and a high of 58. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($7,100) vs. Wizards

Dosunmu has been doing a great job of stepping up for his squad, averaging 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including topping 40 DK points in three of the last four outings. He is up for a great opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who are without their starting point guard and give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($6,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Thompson is up for a seventh consecutive start after averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last six games. He will likely continue to prosper with a matchup against the shorthanded Trail Blazers, who also give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,600) vs. Grizzlies

Caldwell-Pope has averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks across the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep up the production against the Grizzlies, who remain shorthanded and give up the league's sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Jeff Green, Rockets ($4,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Green has seen a boost in playing time over the last four games and has averaged 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in that span, including a high of 33.5 DK points in the last game. He has a good opportunity to keep up the solid play against the Trail Blazers, who are dealing with injury trouble in the frontcourt and do not do a good job containing opposing frontcourts.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Nets ($4,300) at Raptors

Sharpe has averaged 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last 10 appearances, including going over 25 DK points in two of his last three outings. He has a good chance to pick up extra playing time while his squad is shorthanded in the frontcourt, and he should do well against the Raptors, who are severely shorthanded in the frontcourt.

