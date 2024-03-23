NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at ORL: Kings 20-16 on road; Magic on five-game win streak

CHA at ATL: Hornets on three-game slide; Hawks 4-6 in last 10 games

BOS at CHI: Celtics on eight-game win streak; Bulls 6-4 in last 10 games

UTA at HOU: Jazz on four-game slide; Rockets on seven-game win streak

PHX at SAS: Suns on two-game win streak; Spurs on two-game win streak

TOR at WAS: Raptors on nine-game slide; Wizards 3-7 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

SAC - Kevin Huerter (shoulder): OUT

Keon Ellis and Chris Duarte should see a boost.

ORL - Gary Harris (foot): Questionable

Cole Anthony could pick up a boost.

CHA - Bryce McGowens (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic is up for another start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams continue to see more action.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe): Doubtful; Kobe Bufkin (toe), Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter are up for a boost.

BOS - Al Horford (toe), Jayson Tatum (ankle), Jrue Holiday (shoulder): Questionable

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet could be in line for more playing time.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe), Coby White (hip): Probable

Ayo Dosunmu, Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond would continue to see extra responsibilities.

UTA - John Collins (face): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (groin), Lauri Markkanen (rest): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks are up for another start. Collin Sexton will continue to get more shots. Kris Dunn is expected to start.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle), Cam Whitmore (knee): OUT

Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (orbital): Probable; Josh Okogie (abdomen): Questionable

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (personal), Gary Trent (back): Questionable; RJ Barrett (personal), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger),: OUT

Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji continue to see bigger roles.

WAS - Jordan Poole (hip): Questionable; Tyus Jones (back), Marvin Bagley (back), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist): OUT

Justin Champagnie and Corey Kispert could see more action. Patrick Baldwin, Jared Butler, Anthony Gil and Johnny Davis should also continue to get a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,700) vs. Hornets

Murray is coming off a big-time performance, with 63.8 DK points on 29 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and four steals, in loss to the Suns. He is averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games, as he has been doing a great job of stepping up in the absence of Trae Young. Murray faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($8,500) vs. Jazz

Green topped 50 DK points in three of the last four games and is averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 outings. He faces a great opportunity to continue to prosper against the Jazz, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($8,200) at Hawks

Bridges is averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.8 steals across the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 57. He is up for an ideal chance to prosper against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded, and who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,800) vs. Kings

Banchero delivered a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, totaling 54.5 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 21.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 outings. He is likely to stand out against the Kings, who give up the league's seventh-most points and fifth-highest field-goal percentage per game to opposing power forwards.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,400) vs. Raptors

Kuzma returned from a two-game absence to deliver 49 DK points in the last outing. Despite an unimpressive season from his squad, he continues to lead the way with impressive numbers, averaging 24.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks through his last 10 appearances. He faces an excellent opportunity to make his mark against the Raptors, who remain severely shorthanded, and who face the second game of a back-to-back.

Expected Chalk

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,900) at Spurs

Booker topped 40 DK points in each of the last four games, including two with more than 50, while averaging 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who concede the league's most points per game to opposing point guards, and who also face the second game of a back-to-back. Booker is averaging 31.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 13.0 assists over two meetins with the Spurs this season.

Mid-Range Money

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($6,000) vs. Hornets

Hunter is up for a second consecutive start for his shorthanded squad, after he totaled 33.5 DK points in 34 minutes of action in the last game. He is likely to do well against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Clint Capela, Hawks LOGO] ($6,400) vs. Hornets

Capela is averaging 12.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 30 DK points and a high of 42.8. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,300) vs. Kings

Anthony is averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 20 DK points and a high of 37.5. He could be up for extra playing time if Gary Harris is sidelined, and he faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Kings, who give up the league's second-highest three-point percentage.

Kris Dunn, Jazz ($4,700) at Rockets

Dunn is looking at a fifth consecutive start after averaging 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals across the last four outings. He faces a tough matchup against the Rockets' backcourt, but he has a good chance to pad his stats at the foul line, as they give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Royce O'Neale, Suns ($4,400) at Spurs

O'Neale continues to deliver a well-rounded effort off the bench, averaging 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 28.8 DK points. He should find room to fill the stat sheet against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game.

