Bryce McGowens News: Drops 36 points vs. Hustle

McGowens totaled 36 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 40 minutes Wednesday during the G league Rip City Remix's 132-128 win against the Memphis Hustle.

McGowens certainly wasn't shy on the offensive end and led his team with 36 points in the victory. However, he also committed a team-high six turnovers, which has been an area of concern for the 22-year-old at times this season. McGowens continues to put together an impressive campaign as a scorer for Rip City, now averaging 27.9 points through 19 appearances.