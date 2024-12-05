Bryce McGowens News: Drops 41 points in G League win

McGowens logged 41 points (14-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 132-119 win over the South Bay Lakers.

McGowens continues to dominate in the G League, with his 41 points representing a season high. The two-way player has still yet to make his NBA debut and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time with the Remix. Through 10 outings in the G League this season, McGowens is averaging 28.6 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 35.0 minutes.