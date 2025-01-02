Bryce McGowens News: Shines with 46-point effort

McGowens posted 46 points (17-22 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 win over San Diego.

McGowens stole the show in this regular-season opener with one of the best performances of the campaign, both in terms of efficiency and volume. This was an eye-popping effort from McGowens, and even though he's on a two-way deal, expect him to operate as one of the Remix's most reliable offensive weapons a long as he remains available in the G League.