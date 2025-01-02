Bryce McGowens News: Shines with 46 points in G League

McGowens posted 46 points (17-22 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes Wednesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 119-115 win over the San Diego Clippers.

McGowens is on a two-way deal, but he's made just two appearances for Portland all season and should continue to operate as one of the Remix's most reliable offensive weapons. Through 15 appearances in the G League, McGowens is averaging 28.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 34.8 minutes per contest.