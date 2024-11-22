Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 4:30pm

Martin headed to the locker room during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Nets due to an undisclosed injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's unclear what kind of issue is affecting Martin, but the forward has departed the contest and his return is now uncertain, as he went straight to the locker room. If he doesn't return, then KJ Martin, Guerschon Yabusele and Ricky Council would be in line to see more minutes the rest of the way.

Philadelphia 76ers
