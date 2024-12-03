Fantasy Basketball
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 3:57pm

Martin (back) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Martin will suit up after missing the club's last two outings due to a back injury. However, the 29-year-old will come off the bench with KJ Martin slotting into the starting five. In his last five outings before the two-game absence, Martin averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks across 27.4 minutes per game.

Caleb Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
