Chuma Okeke News: Posts double-double in OT win

Okeke recorded 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-7 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks across 45 minutes in Monday's 110-105 overtime win over Windy City.

Okeke was a dominant presence on both ends of the court for the G League Knicks, as he finished just three assists away from a triple-double and also recorded at least two tallies in each of the six major categories. Okeke is a veteran when it comes to playing in the pros and should be a regular go-to option for Westchester. He's averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 12 regular-season contests so far.