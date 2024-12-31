Chuma Okeke News: Strong showing in G League

Okeke had 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 33 minutes Monday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 127-124 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Okeke had his shot working from range and reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 6. This was a much-improved outing from the Auburn product, who didn't kick off the G League regular season in the best way Friday after finishing with five points on 2-for-11 from the field.