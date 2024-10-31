Fantasy Basketball
Cody Martin News: Season high scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Martin notched 25 points (9-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 win over the Raptors.

Martin came off the bench for the first time this season Wednesday but recorded his highest scoring output. Through his first four appearances, Martin is averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.8 minutes. The 29-year-old guard has been displaying impressive efficiency, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent on 4.8 three-point attempts per contest.

