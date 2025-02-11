NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at PHI: Raptors on four-game slide; 76ers on three-game slide

NYK at IND: Knicks 7-3 in last 10 games; Pacers 14-7 at home

DET at CHI: Pistons on two-game win streak; Bulls on two-game slide

MEM at PHX: Grizzlies 8-2 in last 10 games; Suns 5-5 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

TOR - RJ Barrett (concussion), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (hip): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Eric Gordon (wrist): Questionable; Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT

NYK - OG Anunoby (foot): Questionable

IND - Myles Turner (neck): Questionable

CHI - Lonzo Ball (illness): OUT

PHX - Vasilije Micic (ankle): Questionable; Bradley Beal (toe), Cody Martin (abdomen): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,800) vs. Raptors

Maxey continues to shine, averaging 33.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 50 DK points and a high of 63.0. He is likely to keeping rolling against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,500) vs. Grizzlies

Booker racked up 74.0 DK points in the game before last and is averaging 29.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists across 10 outings. He has a good opportunity to keep up the production with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points and seventh-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,200) at 76ers

Barnes does a great job stuffing the stat sheet, averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks through 10 appearances, including five games with at least 40 DK points. He must continue to step up for his shorthanded squad, and he should do well against the 76ers, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds and highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,000) vs. Grizzlies

Durant is set to return from a three-game absence, after averaging 26.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He has a good chance to get back on track against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards. He also finished with 57.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,100) at Suns

Jackson is averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks through the last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 51.5. He faces a great opportunity to prosper against the Suns, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint, and the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,400) at Pacers

Towns is coming off a modest outing but is averaging 18.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over nine games since returning from a two-game absence. He is up for an ideal chance to stand out against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint, and the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Coby White, Bulls ($6,700) vs. Pistons

White is averaging 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists through six outings since returning from a four-game absence. He should continue to put up big numbers as the first offensive option for his squad, and he has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's seventh-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,100) at Bulls

Thompson has scored in double digits in five straight games and continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 13.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals over that span. He is likely to keep up the production against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most points per game.

Value Picks

Tyus Jones, Suns ($4,800) vs. Grizzlies

Jones is coming off his fifth double-double of the season and is averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last three games. He is up for a tough matchup against the Grizzlies' backcourt, but he should find a chance to pad his stats at the foul line, as they give up the league's ninth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Ochai Agbaji, Raptors ($4,000) at 76ers

Agbaji is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games and is up for a third straight start for his shorthanded squad. He is also likely to flourish against the 76ers, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Zach Edey, Grizzlies ($4,800) at Suns

Edey is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 10.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 35 DK points. He is likely to do well against the Suns, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.