Collin Gillespie News: Dishes out 17 dimes in G League win

Gillespie finished with 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Valley Suns' 137-124 win over the Motor City Cruise.

The two-way player made his seven appearance in the G League on Wednesday and is now averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 25.7 minutes per contest during his time with Valley. Gillespie will likely continue to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League with no rotation spot available for him with the parent club.