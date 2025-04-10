Collin Gillespie News: Posts 17 points from bench
Gillespie accumulated 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.
After failing to catch on in Denver, Gillespie has proven his worth to the Suns as a critical piece amid Bradley Beal's numerous absences this season. Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract but can accept an offer from any team that interests him, and if he goes elsewhere, Gillespie will be the biggest beneficiary.
