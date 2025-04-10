Fantasy Basketball
Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Posts 17 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Gillespie accumulated 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.

After failing to catch on in Denver, Gillespie has proven his worth to the Suns as a critical piece amid Bradley Beal's numerous absences this season. Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract but can accept an offer from any team that interests him, and if he goes elsewhere, Gillespie will be the biggest beneficiary.

Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
