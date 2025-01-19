Fantasy Basketball
Collin Gillespie headshot

Collin Gillespie News: Pours in 21 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 5:13pm

Gillespie registered 21 points (8-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes Friday in the G League Valley Suns' 117-115 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

The two-way player has made just one three-minute appearance for Phoenix this season and should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League. He's seen action in eight games for Valley and holds averages of 17.1 points, 8.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 27.8 minutes per contest.

