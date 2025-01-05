Collin Gillespie News: Returns to action in G League

Gillespie (ankle) produced 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes Saturday in the G League Valley Suns' 131-110 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

The two-way player saw his first game action at either the NBA or G League level since Nov. 8, after a fractured right ankle had sidelined him for just under two months. Gillespie looked healthy in his return to the court and could continue to see ample playing time in the G League, as Phoenix doesn't appear to have a rotation spot open for the 25-year-old guard.