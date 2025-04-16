Fantasy Basketball
Dalen Terry News: Will play vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Terry (calf) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Terry has been dealing with a calf issue, but that won't keep him off the floor for Wednesday's showdown in the Play-In Tournament against Miami. The 22-year-old forward finished the regular season averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting a career-high 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from deep.

