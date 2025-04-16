Dalen Terry News: Will play vs. Miami

Terry (calf) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Terry has been dealing with a calf issue, but that won't keep him off the floor for Wednesday's showdown in the Play-In Tournament against Miami. The 22-year-old forward finished the regular season averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting a career-high 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from deep.