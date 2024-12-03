Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Coming off the bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Wade (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Wizards but will operate on a minutes restriction and come off the bench, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade will return to action Tuesday after missing Cleveland's previous six contests due to a left ankle sprain. While the 28-year-forward is set to play, he will likely log fewer than his season average of 21.9 minutes per contest.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now