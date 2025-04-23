Dean Wade News: Muted role continues Wednesday
Wade produced one steal over six minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Wade played fewer than seven minutes for the second straight game, barely bothering the statisticians in the process. Despite playing a somewhat meaningful role for the majority of the regular season, Cleveland has shortened their rotation, relegating Wade to nothing more than a depth piece.
