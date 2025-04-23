Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dean Wade headshot

Dean Wade News: Muted role continues Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Wade produced one steal over six minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wade played fewer than seven minutes for the second straight game, barely bothering the statisticians in the process. Despite playing a somewhat meaningful role for the majority of the regular season, Cleveland has shortened their rotation, relegating Wade to nothing more than a depth piece.

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now