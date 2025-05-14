Dean Wade News: Struggles in defeat

Wade racked up four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and six rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Playing in his sixth NBA season for Cleveland, Wade averaged a career-high 21.1 minutes across 59 regular-season appearances. He was a reliable role player for the team, but he had a very low usage rate and he rarely made an impact on the stat sheet. He put up 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 three-pointers, shooting 41.3 percent from the field. The forward will on a $6.6 million expiring contract in 2025-26.