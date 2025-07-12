Derik Queen News: Double-doubles in SL loss
Queen finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 94-81 loss to the Lakers.
Queen has now had back-to-back double-doubles during his first stint in the Summer League. The Maryland product crashed glass Saturday, racking up a game-high 13 boards while also being one of only three players for New Orleans to crack double digits in the scoring column.
