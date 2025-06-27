NBA Draft 2025: Top Picks & Sleepers for Fantasy Basketball

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

After a busy first round Wednesday, the 2025 NBA Draft concluded Thursday night, and minutes later, nearly three dozen more players received phone calls to join NBA teams for Summer League and training camp. It was a joyous event where kids realized their dreams, but the work (and fun) is just getting started.

Maine Story

Cooper Flagg's all-around game is prime for fantasy, but his upside as a rookie will be much higher in points leagues, as his offensive efficiency may take a hit early on when he's asked to handle elevated usage in Kyrie Irving's absence. Dallas' center duo will also eat up a ton of boards and patrol the paint most of the time, limiting Flagg's chances to rack up ridiculous block numbers. I'll be taking Flagg around pick 50 in points leagues over guys like RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Brandon Miller, DeMar DeRozan and Jimmy Butler.

Pelicans Trade Up for Queen

The 'Maine' Story of the night was Flagg, but the most talked about selection was the Pelicans' decision to trade an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Hawks to move up to the No. 13 pick. New Orleans took dynamic Maryland big man Derik Queen, whose upside rivals anyone in this draft class. However, there are also a ton of question marks, especially his fit next to Zion Williamson. This was an overpay on New Orleans' part, but a calculated gamble that could pay off if Queen realizes his potential.

This was another huge win for the Hawks, whose ceiling-raising trade for Kristaps Porzingis has them firmly trending up in the suddenly weakened Eastern Conference. Atlanta gets an extra first-rounder for next season, which they could package in a deal at the deadline if they turn into true contenders. Plus, the Hawks were targeting Atlanta native Asa Newell with the 13th pick and were still able to get him after moving down. If Jalen Johnson can get through a full season, watch out, folks.

The Notorious Ace Bailey

Bailey's name dominated the NBA Draft season with his refusal to work out for teams, but his talent is undeniable. Despite the off-court antics, Bailey was also praised by his coaches and teammates for being great at practice. The conflicting stories on the Rutgers prospect probably won't stop anytime soon, as the national media is reporting that he hasn't shown up to Utah's facility yet, while Utah's front office doesn't seem concerned with the rookie showing up for Summer League.

Regardless, this may be an ideal landing spot for Bailey, who'll have a chance to quickly take the offensive reins if he proves himself worthy. Like most rookies, Bailey's efficiency probably won't be there with elevated usage, making him more valuable in points leagues. I think it's fair to put the rookie in a tier with Shaedon Sharpe, Andrew Wiggins, Cameron Johnson and Michael Porter around picks 90-100.

The 76ers and Hornets opted to pass on Bailey, taking VJ Edgecombe at No. 3 and Kon Knueppel at No. 4, respectively. Edgecombe's defensive-first mentality makes more sense in Philly, and Bailey might've clashed with Brandon Miller in Charlotte, as they share similar play styles. Knueppel is one of the most pro-ready players in this draft, but he doesn't fix Charlotte's biggest need: Defense.

Bailey's top choices were reportedly Washington, New Orleans or Brooklyn.

Brooklyn's Busy Wednesday Night

The Nets had four first-round picks and kept them all, which wasn't as surprising as many media members thought, given the lack of contracts on the table heading into 2025-26. The upside is there for all of these picks, but their fit is questionable. Theoretically, you'd want all of these guys to play heavy minutes together over the next couple of years, right? However, that will be nearly impossible at first due to the lack of consistent outside shooting.

No. 8 - Egor Demin (19% from deep last season)

No. 19 - Nolan Traore (30%)

No. 26 - Ben Saraf (22%)

No. 27 - Danny Wolf (34%)

Demin is the only one of this group that might be taken in standard-sized, re-draft leagues, but all four have sleeper potential in dynasty leagues.

Which Contenders Improved?

Oklahoma City Thunder : Oh sure, why not let another versatile big man with lethal defensive traits fall to the champs outside of the lottery? Thomas Sorber needs time to grow but will have plenty of time to develop while working with the best defense in the NBA.

Dallas Mavericks : Being a true contender is contingent on Kyrie Irving (knee) being healthy, but that's the expectation, so I'll throw them into this group. Even without Irving, Dallas has a chance to be the best defensive team in the league because its insanely deep and talented frontcourt got better with the addition of Flagg.

San Antonio Spurs : Maybe they aren't true contenders yet, but it's only a matter of time. They didn't overthink either pick, going with the best player available with Dylan Harper at No. 2 and best fit with Carter Bryant at No. 14. Harper's fantasy potential will be severely limited as a rookie playing next to De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.

Atlanta Hawks : It appears the rollercoaster career of Trae Young is back in an upswing, as he's suddenly surrounded by a ton of talent, and the Hawks could make another splash if things continue to go well (see above).

Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers : Portland isn't a contender yet, but I put these teams together because they took international big men with back-to-back picks in the middle of the first round. Portland made arguably the biggest surprise of the night by reaching for Yang Hansen (China) at 16, while Minnesota took Joan Beringer (France) at 17. Call this the Victor Wembanyama effect. Every team in the Western Conference is going to need multiple big men on a nightly basis to throw at the budding phenom. Hansen and Beringer should be on everyone's dynasty radars, but their fantasy value as rookies will be capped.

Orlando Magic : If Jase Richardson were a few inches taller, I'm convinced he would've been a sure-fire lottery pick. The Magic already made a big splash by getting Desmond Bane, but for a team that finished near the bottom of the league in assists and 3-pointers last year, it was pretty lucky a guy with Richardson's talents fell to them at No. 25.

Must-Watch Rookie

Kasparas Jakucionis fell to Miami at No. 20, and I don't think either side could be happier. Sure, the slide on draft night is tough, but Jakucionis now has a clear path to playing time as a rookie, and maybe even a leading role if the Heat have to blow things up further in the post-Jimmy era. I'll be taking KJ in every dynasty league I can.

