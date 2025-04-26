Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Payton (shoulder) is available to play in Game 3 against the Rockets on Saturday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Payton was questionable due to a shoulder injury, but the veteran guard will suit up and should be available to log his regular minutes off the bench. Payton has been limited to 16 and 12 minutes off the bench in the first two games of this first-round series.

