NBA Playoffs 2025: Standout Performers and Top DFS Picks for the Week

Jokic continued to reside in his usual spot atop the fantasy hierarchy, despite the Nuggets going 1-2 in their thrilling series with the Clippers this past week. As customary, there was no blaming the elite big man for any of Denver's shortcomings, as he contributed a pair of triple-doubles to start the week, including in the Nuggets' Game 3 loss. Jokić then took his production to another level via a 36-point, 21-rebound performance that also included eight assists, two steals and one block along with 14-for-25 shooting in Game 4, allowing his squad to knot the series at 2-2 on Saturday night. Jokić's final tally of 28.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 56.4% shooting, including 52.9% from 3-point range, was representative of a typical week for him during the regular season and a reminder this will likely be a seven-game series if the Joker has anything to say about it.

The first full week of the NBA Playoffs did not disappoint, with several wire-to-wire battles and a multitude of impressive individual performances by some of the league's best. Below, we break down the players who stepped up their games the most during the high-stakes clashes they were part of and also take a look at five DFS value plays to keep in mind for coming games.

The first full week of the NBA Playoffs did not disappoint, with several wire-to-wire battles and a multitude of impressive individual performances by some of the league's best. Below, we break down the players who stepped up their games the most during the high-stakes clashes they were part of and also take a look at five DFS value plays to keep in mind for coming games.

Standout Performers

#1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 65.2 FP/G / Season Rank: 1 (64.3 FP/G)

Jokic continued to reside in his usual spot atop the fantasy hierarchy, despite the Nuggets going 1-2 in their thrilling series with the Clippers this past week. As customary, there was no blaming the elite big man for any of Denver's shortcomings, as he contributed a pair of triple-doubles to start the week, including in the Nuggets' Game 3 loss. Jokić then took his production to another level via a 36-point, 21-rebound performance that also included eight assists, two steals and one block along with 14-for-25 shooting in Game 4, allowing his squad to knot the series at 2-2 on Saturday night. Jokić's final tally of 28.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 56.4% shooting, including 52.9% from 3-point range, was representative of a typical week for him during the regular season and a reminder this will likely be a seven-game series if the Joker has anything to say about it.

#2. LeBron James, Lakers

Last Week: 61.4 FP/G Season Rank: 9 (47.1 FP/G)

The Lakers endured a 1-2 week and are now down to their final out in their first-round clash with the Timberwolves, but LeBron has been doing his level best to prevent an early ouster in his first postseason playing alongside Luka Dončić. James has been progressively ramping up his fantasy production throughout the series, and he's recorded three consecutive double-doubles heading into the new week. His most prolific scoring effort fittingly came in the only Lakers win thus far, Game 3, when he provided a 38-point, 10-rebound double-double alongside four assists, two steals and two blocks. Then, the future Hall of Famer took a whopping 18 trips to the foul line in Game 4 on Sunday, parlaying 15 of those visits into points to help him to a 27-point afternoon despite putting up just nine shots from the field.

#3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Last Week: 59.8 FP/G Season Rank: 9 (47.1 FP/G)

Giannis was the third star to see his team win just one of three postseason tilts this past week. Antetokounmpo, as he's prone to do, did offer elite production as a scorer and rebounder over the three-game sample, opening the week with 34-point, 18-rebound and 37-point, 12-rebound double-doubles in Games 2 and 3 while shooting a blistering 71.8% and averaging 6.5 assists as well. Therefore, Antetokounmpo's 28-point contribution Sunday was actually his lowest yet of the series – he'd also opened with a 36-point showing in Game 1 – but he accompanied it with 15 more boards, another six assists and a steal. Already averaging 20.5 shot attempts per contest versus Indiana, Antetokounmpo could very likely exceed that figure in what could be an elimination game Tuesday.

#4. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Last Week: 58.6 FP/G Season Rank: 7 (48.0 FP/G)

Tatum's Celtics went 2-1 during the week, but the star forward only played in Games 3 and 4 due to a wrist injury he suffered in the series opener that scuttled his Game 2 availability. Nevertheless, Tatum made good use of his two opportunities to take the floor, putting the team on his shoulders offensively to the tune of 36- and 37-point efforts. He came just one Game 3 rebound short of consecutive double-doubles as well, and despite some overall inefficiency in the form of 42.6% shooting, Tatum helped his fantasy cause considerably with averages of 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and a perfect 26-for-26 tally from the free-throw line.

#5. Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Last Week: 56.9 FP/G Season Rank: 8 (48.0 FP/G)

The Pistons suffered a heartbreaking Game 4 loss Sunday, but Cunningham continued to shine in his first NBA postseason during a trio of games that served as a fitting example of his versatility. The 2021 first overall pick started the week with 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a gutsy 100-94 Game 2 win at Madison Square Garden, and he then put his facilitator hat on in a Game 3 where he dished out 11 assists to go with 24 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Putting together a fitting encore to that pair of stellar efforts is a heavy lift, but Cunningham deftly pulled it off with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks during Sunday's aforementioned heartbreaking defeat.

DFS Value Plays To Consider in the Coming Week

Davion Mitchell, Heat

Last Week: 31.8 FP/G

Has been the Heat's most consistent all-around contributor in an otherwise disheartening first-round series for Miami.

Ty Jerome, Cavaliers

Last Week: 25.4 FP/G

Shined off bench in Darius Garland's absence in Game 3 and could draw the start at point guard if the veteran sits out Monday's potentially series-clinching Game 4.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets

Last Week: 25.6 FP/G

Has been steady source of scoring and rebounding through first four games of what has the feel of a seven-game series.

Norman Powell, Clippers

Last Week: 27.8 FP/G

Has been carrying affordable DFS salaries despite back-to-back 20-point efforts and 42.3% 3-point shooting over first four games of series against Denver.

Gary Payton II, Warriors

Last Week: 12.9 FP/G

Jimmy Butler's highly questionable status for rest of series could afford Payton continued opportunity after impressively efficient 16-point night in Game 3.