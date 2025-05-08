NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at MIN: Warriors lead series 1-0

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

GSW - Stephen Curry (hamstring): OUT

Curry is out with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and is expected to be out until at least Game 5. The Warriors will have to look for strong contributions from Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton in the backcourt.

Elite Players

Guards

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($7,000) at Timberwolves

Podziemski was relatively quiet in the first round, averaging 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals over seven games. Neither did he have his best performance in Game 1 versus the Timberwolves, as he finished with just three points on 1-for-7 shooting, but he at least managed eight rebounds and three assists to boost his stats in the win. Nonetheless, he must bring his best effort in Game 2, as his squad will need him to step up and help offset the absence of Stephen Curry. Podziemski averaged 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals over three meetings with the Timberwolves this season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($12,000) vs. Warriors

Edwards was quite dominant in the first round, averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals through five games. Despite the loss, he also delivered a solid performance with 23 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block in Game 1 against the Warriors. He is likely to continue to shine as his squad's offensive leader, and he may be able to take advantage of the Warriors being slightly disorganized in the backcourt due to the absence of Stephen Curry.

Forwards/Centers

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($7,200) vs. Warriors

McDaniels opened the postseason with an impressive performance, as he racked up a total of 42.8 DK points in Game 1 of the first round. He also delivered a 30-point performance in Game 3 and averaged 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in the series. He came out relatively quiet in Game 1 against the Warriors, but he has a good chance to put on a better show in Game 2, where the opposing wing players, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield, will likely be more focused on offensive execution in the absence of Stephen Curry, leading to less energy for containing their defensive matchups.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($8,400) at Timberwolves

Green shined with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for a total of 41.0 DK points in Game 1. He is likely to continue to thrive in the matchup as his ability to impact the game outside of the paint gives him the advantage against Rudy Gobert. Green also averaged 8.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through two meetings with the Timberwolves this season.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($8,000) vs. Warriors

Gobert retains the notable advantage of being the tallest player among both starting lineups, which should continue to allow him to pad his stats on the glass and as a rim protector. He finished with 28.3 DK points in Game 1, and he averaged 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over four meetings with the Warriors during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($11,200) at Timberwolves

Butler is the default option to step up for his squad in the absence of Stephen Curry, and he should be expected to take a central role in the Warriors' attack. Butler topped 50 DK points for a third time in seven appearances this postseason, as he racked up 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in Game 1 against the Timberwolves. He should be up for another impressive outing, as he can continue to utilize his veteran skillset to outdo the opposing wing defenders, while his speed and creativity will be difficult for Julius Randle to contain in their matchup at power forward.

Mid-Range Money

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($6,200) vs. Warriors

DiVincenzo is averaging 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals through six outings this postseason, including three games with more than 25 DK points. In order to top an experienced and well-run Warriors team, he will need to provide a significant boost off the bench, especially as he may find a lighter matchup due to the shorthanded opposing backcourt. He also averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over four meetings with the Warriors this season.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($6,600) vs. Warriors

Despite the loss, Reid was a bright spot for his side in Game 1, as he turned in 19 points, five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block for a total of 30.3 DK points in 34 minutes off the bench. He must bring another big-time performance in order for his team to take full advantage of the opportunity to snag a win against the shorthanded Warriors. He should also continue to benefit from a matchup advantage against the frontcourt of the opposing second unit.

Value Picks

Gary Payton, Warriors ($4,400)at Timberwolves

Payton collected 22.8 DK points with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in Game 1 against the Timberwolves. He is in line for a major role due to the absence of Stephen Curry, and he is likely to continue to pad his stats with all-around hustle and a knack for grabbing steals.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($2,800) at Timberwolves

Kuminga has been relatively unimpactful this postseason but faces a great chance to step up, as the Warriors will be in need of additional contributions in the absence of their top scorer. Kuminga averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks across three meetings with the Timberwolves this season.

Kevon Looney, Warriors ($2,600) at Timberwolves

Looney saw an uptick in playing time in Game 1 of the second round, compared to most of the first round, as he provides a great matchup against the size of the Timberwolves' frontcourt. He is likely to see around 15 minutes of playing time and should continue to pad his stats on the glass and with defensive plays.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.