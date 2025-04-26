Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Saturday, April 26

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score over 31.5 total points -115 @ bet365

Gilgeous-Alexander had an MVP-caliber campaign during the regular season, averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game across 76 contests, and he's translating that form into the playoffs. He hasn't been able to replicate those numbers in the current postseason run, though, and while he finished with 31 points in Game 3, he shot only 10-for-26 from the floor. He's averaging 24.3 points per game while attempting 22.7 shots per contest and making 35.3 percent of them.

He's not expected to struggle at this rate on a steady basis, as he shot 51.9 percent from the floor during the regular season and has made at least 50 percent of his field goals in four of his last five seasons. Simply put, SGA is in line for a bounce-back performance in terms of production and efficiency, and he should deliver it Saturday while carrying the Thunder to complete the sweep.

Nuggets vs. Clippers: Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double -110 @ bet365

Jokic averaged a triple-double in the regular season, posting averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game in 70 contests, and he's carried that momentum in the postseason. Even though he finished one rebound shy of posting a triple-double in Game 1, he achieved that mark in the subsequent two contests, including a 23-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist mark in the Game 3 loss on Thursday.

The Nuggets need to win at home to even the series, and they need another impressive performance from Jokic to get the job done. Considering the star center has recorded a triple-double in 36 of his 73 outings considering both the regular season and the playoffs, he has a good chance of achieving that feat again Saturday. His body of work in the current series back that up.

Rockets vs. Warriors: Brandin Podziemski to hit over 2.5 three-pointers +145 @ bet365

Podziemski could be in line to have a bigger role in Game 3 of this series against the Rockets after leaving an illness behind that caused him to go scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 14 minutes in Game 2 on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (pelvis) and Gary Payton (shoulder) are questionable to suit up, and Butler's chances of seeing the court aren't very high despite the tag, so there's a scenario in which Podziemski could even get a start.

He's done well when handling an expanded role this season, as he's averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in the 29 games in which he's logged at least 30 minutes. Furthermore, he already did damage in the series opener, going 3-for-8 from three-point range and posting 14 minutes in a 95-85 win on April 20. He could have another solid night from beyond the arc Saturday, though Butler's availability will certainly impact his chances of hitting this line.