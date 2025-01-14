GG Jackson Injury: In reconditioning phase of rehab

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that Jackson has "pretty much checked off everything" in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in September to address a right foot fracture and will merely need to get reconditioned before making his season debut, Rob Fischer of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast reports.

Jenkins suggested that the 20-year-old forward's initial exposure to games may come with the G League's Memphis Hustle rather than the parent club, but Jackson will presumably need to put in at least a few more practices before getting the green light for competitive action. As a rookie second-round pick last season, Jackson showed a knack for scoring with an average of 14.6 points and 2.1 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes per game over his 48 appearances, but he benefited greatly from the Grizzlies being decimated by injuries. Memphis currently has two other key players (Marcus Smart and Vince Williams) out with injuries but has still enjoyed better health overall in 2024-25 compared to last season, so Jackson might have to settle for a small role in the rotation once he's up to full speed and cleared to suit up for the parent club.