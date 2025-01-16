GG Jackson News: Debuts in G League

Jackson (foot) played 27 minutes Wednesday in the G League Memphis Hustle's 132-128 overtime loss to the Rip City Remix, finishing with 18 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block.

Jackson took the court for the first time during the 2024-25 campaign, after he had been sidelined for nearly three months to begin the season while completing his recovery from the surgery he underwent Sept. 4 to repair his fractured foot. Though he saw a fairly sizable minutes load in his first game action since the Las Vegas Summer League, Jackson could stick around in the G League to make a few more appearances before rejoining the Grizzlies. The second-year forward averaged 14.6 points in 25.7 minutes per game over his 48 appearances for the Grizzlies as a rookie, but with the team in much better health this season compared to last, Jackson may be in store for only a minor role in the rotation once he rejoins the parent club.