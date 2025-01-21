Fantasy Basketball
GG Jackson News: Scores four points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Jackson produced four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over Minnesota.

This was Jackson's debut after the wing was sidelined for nearly three months to begin the season while completing his recovery from the surgery he underwent Sept. 4 to repair his fractured foot. Coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned that Jackson will be brought along slowly as he regains his conditioning, but minutes will be tough come by in Memphis' crowded wing rotation which makes him just a player to monitor in deeper formats for now.

