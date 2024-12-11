Fantasy Basketball
Goga Bitadze headshot

Goga Bitadze News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 10:12am

Bitadze totaled 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Milwaukee.

Bitadze recorded his eighth double-double of the season in the loss. Orlando continues to roll with a jumbo frontcourt featuring Bitadze and Wendell Carter together, so there are plenty of reasons to like his fantasy upside going forward. In five December outings, Bitadze is averaging 12.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals.

