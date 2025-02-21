NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 21

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 21

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
Updated on February 21, 2025 6:02PM EST

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at CLE: Knicks on three-game win streak; Cavs on five-game win streak

MEM at ORL: Grizzlies on two-game slide; Magic on two-game win streak

MIL at WAS: Bucks 11-15 on road; Wizards on four-game slide 

MIA at TOR: Heat on four-game slide; Raptors 12-17 at home 

DET at SAS: Pistons on four-game win streak; Spurs 4-6 in last 10 games

NOP at DAL: Pelicans 1-9 in last 10 games; Mavs on two-game win streak 

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report       

NYK - OG Anunoby (foot): Questionable; Josh Hart (knee): OUT

MEM - Vince Williams (knee): Questionable 

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): OUT

MIL - Damian Lillard (hamstring), Bobby Portis (suspension), Taurean Prince (ankle): OUT

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (ankle): OUT

MIA - Nikola Jovic (illness): Questionable 

TOR - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (hip): OUT

NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle): OUT

DAL - P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($7,600) vs. Bucks 

Poole topped 60 DK points in two of the last four games before the break, averaging 31.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He has a good opportunity to pick up where he left off with a matchup against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards. 

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,300) vs. Knicks 

Mitchell faces the second game of a back-to-back, after he turned in 26 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in the first game back from the all-star break. He faces a tough matchup against the Knicks, but he should find his way, as they give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,700) vs. Grizzlies 

After racking up over 50 DK points in two of the final three games before the break, Wagner produced 40.8 DK points in a win over the Hawks on Thursday, in the Magic's return to action. He has a great chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards. 

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,200) vs. Heat 

Barnes averaged 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks through the final 10 games before the all-star break, including two outings with more than 55 DK points. He should continue to fill the boxscore as he leads the way for the Raptors, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Heat, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards. 

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,100) at Raptors

Adebayo delivered back-to-back 20-and-10 double-doubles in his two appearances before the break, and he is averaging 21.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last 10 games. He is up for a good opportunity to stand out against the Raptors, who are shorthanded at the center position, and who give up the league's ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.  

Expected Chalk 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Wizards 

*late update - Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (calf) will be limited to around 24 minutes Friday

Antetokounmpo missed the final six games before the break but returned with a solid performance, as he tallied 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block in Thursday's win over the Clippers. He is averaging 31.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 blocks on the season, and he should prosper in a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game. 

Mid-Range Money 

Klay Thompson, Mavericks ($5,600) vs. Pelicans 

Thompson missed the last game before the break but averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the previous 10 outings, including three games with over 35 DK points. He has a strong chance to get his shot going against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game. Thompson finished with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting in his previous encounter with the Pelicans. 

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,300) at Spurs 

Thompson scored in double figures in seven consecutive games leading into the all-star break, while averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over that span. He should keep up the impressive production with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Kevin Porter, Bucks ($4,200) at Wizards 

Porter amassed 30.5 DK points in the final game before the break and delivered 17.0 DK points in his first game back. He is likely to keep building momentum and has an opportunity to step up in the absence of Damian Lillard. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game. 

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($4,500) at Magic 

Aldama is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists across his last five outings, including a 28.3 DK-point performance on Thursday, in the Grizzlies' return to action after the break. He faces a tough matchup against the Magic frontcourt, but his squad will surely continue to look to the big man for a boost off the bench. Aldama also finished with 41.3 DK points in an encounter with the Magic back in October of this season. 

Goga Bitadze, Magic ($4,800) vs. Grizzlies 

Thursday marked just the second time in his last 43 appearances that Bitadze came off the bench, however, he looks to be back in line for the starting job against the Grizzlies. Bitadze is averaging 8.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks on the season, and he has at least two blocks in each of the last three games, with a total of 10 blocks in that span. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Friday, February 21
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Friday, February 21
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 21
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Primed For Increased Roles
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Primed For Increased Roles
Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks on Thursday, February 20
Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks on Thursday, February 20