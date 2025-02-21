NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at CLE: Knicks on three-game win streak; Cavs on five-game win streak

MEM at ORL: Grizzlies on two-game slide; Magic on two-game win streak

MIL at WAS: Bucks 11-15 on road; Wizards on four-game slide

MIA at TOR: Heat on four-game slide; Raptors 12-17 at home

DET at SAS: Pistons on four-game win streak; Spurs 4-6 in last 10 games

NOP at DAL: Pelicans 1-9 in last 10 games; Mavs on two-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

NYK - OG Anunoby (foot): Questionable; Josh Hart (knee): OUT

MEM - Vince Williams (knee): Questionable

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quadriceps): OUT

MIL - Damian Lillard (hamstring), Bobby Portis (suspension), Taurean Prince (ankle): OUT

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (ankle): OUT

MIA - Nikola Jovic (illness): Questionable

TOR - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (hip): OUT

NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle): OUT

DAL - P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($7,600) vs. Bucks

Poole topped 60 DK points in two of the last four games before the break, averaging 31.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He has a good opportunity to pick up where he left off with a matchup against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,300) vs. Knicks

Mitchell faces the second game of a back-to-back, after he turned in 26 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in the first game back from the all-star break. He faces a tough matchup against the Knicks, but he should find his way, as they give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,700) vs. Grizzlies

After racking up over 50 DK points in two of the final three games before the break, Wagner produced 40.8 DK points in a win over the Hawks on Thursday, in the Magic's return to action. He has a great chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,200) vs. Heat

Barnes averaged 19.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks through the final 10 games before the all-star break, including two outings with more than 55 DK points. He should continue to fill the boxscore as he leads the way for the Raptors, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Heat, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,100) at Raptors

Adebayo delivered back-to-back 20-and-10 double-doubles in his two appearances before the break, and he is averaging 21.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last 10 games. He is up for a good opportunity to stand out against the Raptors, who are shorthanded at the center position, and who give up the league's ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Wizards

*late update - Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (calf) will be limited to around 24 minutes Friday

Antetokounmpo missed the final six games before the break but returned with a solid performance, as he tallied 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block in Thursday's win over the Clippers. He is averaging 31.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 blocks on the season, and he should prosper in a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game.

Mid-Range Money

Klay Thompson, Mavericks ($5,600) vs. Pelicans

Thompson missed the last game before the break but averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the previous 10 outings, including three games with over 35 DK points. He has a strong chance to get his shot going against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game. Thompson finished with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting in his previous encounter with the Pelicans.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,300) at Spurs

Thompson scored in double figures in seven consecutive games leading into the all-star break, while averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over that span. He should keep up the impressive production with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Kevin Porter, Bucks ($4,200) at Wizards

Porter amassed 30.5 DK points in the final game before the break and delivered 17.0 DK points in his first game back. He is likely to keep building momentum and has an opportunity to step up in the absence of Damian Lillard. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($4,500) at Magic

Aldama is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists across his last five outings, including a 28.3 DK-point performance on Thursday, in the Grizzlies' return to action after the break. He faces a tough matchup against the Magic frontcourt, but his squad will surely continue to look to the big man for a boost off the bench. Aldama also finished with 41.3 DK points in an encounter with the Magic back in October of this season.

Goga Bitadze, Magic ($4,800) vs. Grizzlies

Thursday marked just the second time in his last 43 appearances that Bitadze came off the bench, however, he looks to be back in line for the starting job against the Grizzlies. Bitadze is averaging 8.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks on the season, and he has at least two blocks in each of the last three games, with a total of 10 blocks in that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.