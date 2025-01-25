Harrison Barnes News: Leads San Antonio in loss

Barnes finished with 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-98 loss to Indiana.

Barnes logged 12 of his 25 points in the third quarter and finished as the club's leading scorer, albeit in a losing effort. The 32-year-old has recorded 20 or more points in each of his last two outings (both against Indiana), during which he has amassed 45 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 55 total minutes. The veteran forward's scoring numbers have declined, though he is on pace to shoot a career-high 50.0 percent from the field through 43 regular-season games.