Haywood Highsmith News: Efficient in loss

Highsmith recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Highsmith tallied double-digit points in Wednesday's loss for the first time since Jan. 15. While the 27-year-old forward is averaging just 6.6 points per game in 2024-25, he remains in the starting lineup due to his reliable outside shooting and standout perimeter defense. Highsmith is converting 40.9 percent of his 3.0 three-point attempts per contest this season and is averaging 1.0 steals in 24.2 minutes.