Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Monday, April 7

Best NBA Bets Today

Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons, 7:00 PM ET

Nick Whalen: While the Kings have been up and down of late, Sabonis is putting up 22 points and 14 boards per game over his last six. Detroit is one of the NBA's worst rebounding teams over the last 10 games, but they have been strong in limiting opponent assists, which is why we're targeting the points and boards. With no motivational concerns on either side, this should be a good spot for Sabonis to see heavy minutes and go over this number for what would be the sixth time in his last seven games.

Detroit Pistons to cover -6.5 versus Sacramento Kings (-112; DraftKings)

Kirien Sprecher: These teams have been complete opposites recently. The Pistons are winning games consistently (9-4 SU) but haven't been covering (4-8 ATS), while the Kings are losing games (3-7 SU) but doing just enough to cover (4-2 ATS). Detroit is also 1-5 ATS in its last six games at home against Sacramento, but the Pistons won the only matchup this season, 114-113, and are a completely different squad than in previous seasons. I think Cade Cunningham has his feet under him after returning from a six-game absence against the Grizzlies on Saturday, and he'll lead the Pistons to a big double-digit win at home ahead of the playoffs.

Cade Cunningham over 41.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-125; DraftKings)

Kirien Sprecher: Cunningham returned from a six-game absence Saturday versus Memphis and posted 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists during a 109-103 loss. The most encouraging part of his performance to me was his 24 shot attempts, which suggests he was feeling just fine despite a lengthy layoff. In the only other meeting between these teams this season, Cunningham dropped 33 points, 10 assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during a one-point win. The Kings are starting Keon Ellis (hand) now, and he figures to make life difficult for Cunningham at times, but there's no slowing Cunningham down when he gets on a roll. The Pistons need their superstar to get them back on track -- Detroit hasn't been horrible but dropped to the sixth seed Sunday, while the Pacers and Bucks are currently on four-game winning streaks.

Davion Mitchell O10.5 PTS (-115, DraftKings)

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7:30 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Miami could be bluffing, but Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are all questionable for this game – one that, in theory, should be winnable even with a diminished roster. If any of those regular starters sit – perhaps in the name of keeping them fresh for a showdown with Chicago on Wednesday – Mitchell would obviously stand to benefit greatly. But even if the Heat are close to full strength, Mitchell should remain a key cog in the rotation. Since moving to the bench in mid-March, he's averaging 11.8 PPG in nearly 34 minutes per game. Philly may be the single best matchup in the NBA right now, so this should be a very attainable number. I would also look at Mitchell O1.5 threes (+114) and O17.5 PTS+AST (-105).

Philadelphia 76ers to cover +13 at Miami Heat (-108; DraftKings)

Kirien Sprecher: The 76ers are absolutely abysmal. They've lost 11 straight and covered only once in their last 10 games. Miami is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 and 6-2 SU. This would be an easy hammer on the Heat before we check the injury reports. As usual, Philly's is long, but Miami is currently listing Tyler Herro (thigh), Bam Adebayo (back), Andrew Wiggins (hamstring), Alec Burks (back) and Haywood Highsmith (Achilles) as questionable. With Miami locked into the Play-In Tournament, I'm expecting at least two of those guys to sit, which would seriously impact Miami's rotations and likely reduce this massive spread. I'll go against the trend and take Philly to put up a fight against a shorthanded Miami squad.

Kyle Anderson over 20 Points+Rebounds+Assists (+110, DraftKings)

Kirien Sprecher: Anderson has been solid since returning to the rotation at the end of March, averaging 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.6 minutes per game across seven appearances, including a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double in a season-high 32 minutes against Milwaukee on Saturday. Most of that production has come with Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) sidelined, and he may return to action Monday. Wiggins, Tyler Herro (thigh), Bam Adebayo (back), Alec Burks (back) and Haywood Highsmith (Achilles) are all listed as questionable. I expect at least two of those guys to sit, as Miami is locked into the Play-In Tournament, which should open up plenty of minutes for Anderson again. When he's played at least 24 minutes this season (11 games), Anderson has averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.