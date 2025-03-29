Isaiah Hartenstein Injury: Won't return Saturday

Hartenstein has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Pacers due to left hip soreness, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein managed to play 14 minutes in the first half but was replaced by Kenrich Williams at the start of the third quarter. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but it does put Hartenstein in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Bulls. He'll finish Saturday's game with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist.