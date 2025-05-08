Isaiah Joe News: Perfect from field in Game 2

Joe closed with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 149-106 win over Denver in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Thunder were extremely efficient from the floor throughout the game and Joe was one of several role players who stepped up in this dominant win. The sharpshooting guard went perfect from the floor and delivered a solid showing as a second-unit scoring weapon. His upside won't be very high due to his bench role, but he has the potential to put up solid points here and there when given enough minutes.