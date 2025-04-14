Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Walker headshot

Jabari Walker News: Ends season in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Walker accumulated 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 victory over the Lakers.

Despite Jerami Grant (knee) missing essentially the entire final quarter of the year, Walker made just one start in 2024-25, and it came back during December. The 2022 second-rounder is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Walker figures to provide frontcourt depth to whichever team he lands with. Walker averaged just 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 16.5 minutes across his last 15 games of the regular season, but he shot a sizzling 61.5 percent from downtown during this period.

