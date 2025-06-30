Menu
Jae'Sean Tate News: Re-ups with Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 2:44pm

Tate (ankle) agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Tate and the Rockets were expected to work out a deal to keep the 29-year-old forward in Houston, and the details of the contract are now known. Tate appeared in 52 games, including the postseason, with Houston last season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds across 11.3 minutes. Expect Tate to battle for a rotation spot off the bench in 2025-26.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
