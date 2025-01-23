Jaime Jaquez News: Lukewarm production in loss

Jaquez produced eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes during Thursday's 125-96 loss to Milwaukee.

Even with Jimmy Butler suspended, Jaquez still wasn't able to rejoin Miami's starting lineup in favor of rookie second-rounder Pelle Larsson on Thursday. Over his last four outings, Jaquez has averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes. With the Heat actively shopping Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the 2023 first-rounder could end up making additional starts for the team down the stretch of the season despite his current reserve role.