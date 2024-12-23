Ja'Kobe Walter News: Pops for career-high 27

Walter fouled out of Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets after recording a career-high 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes.

The rookie might have pushed for 30 if he hadn't left the court for good with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter. Walter had never even reached 20 before Sunday, and the six made threes doubled his prior career high, so it would be easy to dismiss the performance as a fluke. The 19th overall pick in the 2024 Draft has been finding a groove with his shot, however. Over the last five games (two starts), Walter is shooting 44.4 percent (12-for-27) from the beyond the arc while averaging 13.6 points, 2.4 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 24.8 minutes a contest.