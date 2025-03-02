Jalen Suggs Injury: Slated for surgery, no timetable

Suggs will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee and is out indefinitely, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After missing 10 straight games due to a back injury, Suggs returned to action against the Pistons on Jan. 25 but played only 16 minutes before suffering what was described as a quadriceps contusion at first. In mid-February, Suggs was able to run again and appeared to be ramping up for game action, but he didn't make any progress and was deemed out indefinitely after an MRI diagnosed the point guard with a trochlea injury in his left knee. Suggs doesn't have a return timetable, and it's unlikely he'll be able to play again this season, but he's expected to make a full recovery. The trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Suggs played just six games together this season.