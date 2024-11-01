Jalen Suggs News: Career-high 28 points

Suggs finished Friday's 120-109 loss to Cleveland with 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Suggs has yet to really break out offensively. However, the defensive-minded guard is being asked to take on a larger role early in the 2024-25 campaign, as Franz Wagner has missed time due to an illness and Paolo Banchero (oblique) is now out for an extended period. Suggs has seized the opportunity thus far, scoring at least 20 points in three of the first six games and dishing out at least five assists in three straight. Suggs averaged 12.6 points and 2.7 assists per game last season.