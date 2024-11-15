Jalen Suggs News: Scores 19 points Friday

Suggs amassed 19 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 98-86 win over Philadelphia.

Suggs struggled from three-point range Friday, but he still managed to finish as the Magic's second-leading scorer behind Franz Wagner (31). Suggs has been less efficient from the field over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 11.2 points on just 32.3 percent shooting (including 22.2 percent from three on 7.2 3PA/G). He'll look to get back on track against the Suns on Monday.