Jalen Suggs News: Scores career-high 31 points

Suggs had 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 victory over the Bulls.

Suggs came through for the Magic in a game where the team needed him the most, and the 23-year-old guard responded by delivering the best scoring output of his career. Suggs has surpassed the 20-point plateau in just five games this season, so fantasy managers would like to see him score more consistently, especially since Paolo Banchero (oblique) remains sidelined. Still, Suggs is averaging 15.1 points per game in 14 appearances since the beginning of November.