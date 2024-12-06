Fantasy Basketball
Jamal Shead headshot

Jamal Shead News: Recalled to NBA on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 12:06pm

Shead was recalled to the NBA for Thursday's 129-92 loss to Oklahoma City, during which he accumulated zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 12 minutes.

Shead appeared in the Raptors' G League affiliate's 134-92 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Thursday, in which he posted six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes. Then, the rookie appeared in the Raptors' blowout loss Thursday evening, though he was unproductive in limited playing time. In his last five NBA outings, Shead averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 assists over 9.6 minutes per game.

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors
